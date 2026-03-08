Judo Capital (ASX:JDO) Insider Sells A$343,000.00 in Stock

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Bayliss sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.72, for a total value of A$343,000.00.

Get Judo Capital alerts:

Christopher (Chris) Bayliss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Christopher (Chris) Bayliss sold 85,162 shares of Judo Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.71, for a total value of A$145,627.02.

On Friday, February 27th, Christopher (Chris) Bayliss sold 314,838 shares of Judo Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.72, for a total value of A$542,151.04.

Judo Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25.

About Judo Capital

Judo Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business and agribusiness loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Judo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.