Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLRS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Kalaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kalaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Activity at Kalaris Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 479,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,005.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,979,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,630,005.74. This represents a 31.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLRS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Kalaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KLRS opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Kalaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.13.

About Kalaris Therapeutics

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company’s lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108.

