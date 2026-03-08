Katie Bickerstaffe Buys 7,148 Shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN) Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 7,148 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 209 per share, with a total value of £14,939.32.

Get abrdn alerts:

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 9,521 shares of abrdn stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 209 per share, with a total value of £19,898.89.

abrdn Price Performance

LON ABDN opened at GBX 204.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 203.97. abrdn plc has a 12 month low of GBX 120.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 229.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

abrdn ( LON:ABDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 16.10 EPS for the quarter. abrdn had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that abrdn plc will post 15.2266152 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 249 to GBX 251 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 220 to GBX 225 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 190 to GBX 215 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 184 price objective on shares of abrdn in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 220.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on abrdn

About abrdn

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.

We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.

As at 31 December 2025, Aberdeen manages and administers £556bn of client and customer assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.