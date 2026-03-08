Keller Group (LON:KLR) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,200

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,660 to GBX 2,200 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 price target on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,116.67.

Keller Group Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of LON:KLR opened at GBX 2,103.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. Keller Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,222 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,250. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,842.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,623.70.

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 215.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Keller Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keller Group will post 192.5925926 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilisation, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

