Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.6667.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Knowles

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 41,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $1,114,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 15,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $432,389.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,292.86. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 273,742 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,780 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Knowles by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 65,658 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $6,555,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE:KN opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.49. Knowles has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $28.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.45%.Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

