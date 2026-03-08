Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,338 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $276,159,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 75.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,694,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,645.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,880,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 4,884,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.89.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,046,797.94. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $121,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 197,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,249.42. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,578. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $24.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

