Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Up 5.8% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.7350. Approximately 1,928,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,946,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.53% and a negative net margin of 101.08%.The company had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million.

Q4 results beat expectations — GAAP EPS of -$0.04 vs. -$0.07 consensus and revenue of $5.49M vs. $3.14M expected, which relieved near-term execution concerns and likely helped the stock.

Clinical progress: management confirmed sotagliflozin pivotal milestones are on schedule (including planned NDA resubmission in T1D and enrollment of the SONATA HCM study) and reported a positive End‑of‑Phase‑2 meeting with the FDA for pilavapadin, supporting Phase 3 readiness. These program updates materially de‑risk future value drivers.

Balance-sheet boost — management disclosed more than $100M in additional cash from a capital raise plus a Novo Nordisk milestone payment, improving runway and reducing near‑term financing risk.

Analyst upgrade / price-target raise — H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and raised its target to $6, signaling bullish analyst conviction and providing a large implied upside that can attract momentum buyers.

Management hosted an earnings call and published slides/transcript; these provide more detail for investors but are informational rather than catalytic.

Company remains unprofitable with a negative net margin (~96.8%) and negative return on equity; consensus still forecast a full‑year loss (current consensus ~ -$0.66 EPS), so fundamentals remain challenged absent clinical or commercial validation.

Biotech execution and regulatory risk persist — upcoming clinical readouts and the NDA resubmission are binary events that could reverse gains if outcomes disappoint.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Invus Global Management, Llc acquired 1,538,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,538,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,000.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Debbane bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,904,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,153.42. This trade represents a 5.54% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 1,790,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,821,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 991,073 shares in the last quarter. Ishara Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $621.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel medicines through its proprietary genome biology platform. By leveraging large-scale gene knockout libraries, the company identifies potential therapeutic targets and advances them through preclinical and clinical development. Lexicon’s approach emphasizes the translation of genetic insights into targeted therapies for a range of human diseases.

The company’s most advanced product is telotristat ethyl (sold under the brand name XERMELO), an oral treatment approved for the management of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled by somatostatin analog therapy.

