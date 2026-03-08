Lifesci Capital Weighs in on Upstream Bio Q2 Earnings

Get Upstream Bio alerts:

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Upstream Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital analyst K. Dellorusso expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Upstream Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Upstream Bio’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UPB. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Upstream Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstream Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Upstream Bio Trading Down 0.1%

UPB opened at $7.66 on Friday. Upstream Bio has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upstream Bio by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Upstream Bio by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Upstream Bio by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter.

Upstream Bio Company Profile

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio’s approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company’s research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

