Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Price Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Friday after Lifesci Capital upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $37.84 and last traded at $36.92. 585,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,108,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Liquidia from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Liquidia from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Liquidia from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 27,289 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,427.27. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 579,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,717.42. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 21,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $791,345.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,730.69. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,964,719. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia reported YUTREPIA net product sales of $90.1M in Q4 and $148.3M for 2025, achieved a second consecutive profitable quarter (Q4 net income $14.6M) and positive adjusted EBITDA, signaling rapid launch adoption and improving unit economics.

The company ended 2025 with ~$190.7M in cash, improving liquidity and backing management's plan to fund commercial expansion and clinical programs from operations.

Several firms raised ratings/targets after the quarter (HC Wainwright to $55, Needham to $54, BTIG to $50, Wells Fargo to $44), which supports further upside and likely contributed to intraday buying.

Liquidia reported GAAP EPS of $0.15 for Q4. That missed some sell‑side consensus figures (~$0.33) but beat other estimates (Zacks cited $0.08), creating mixed investor interpretation of the results.

The slide deck and transcript provide color on commercial adoption, prescriber metrics and plans to fund L606 and other programs; useful for assessing sustainability of the launch.

Shares gapped down on the earnings headline before rebounding, showing sensitivity to EPS versus revenue/profitability nuance. That initial gap indicates headline risk if future quarters miss expectations.

Recent filings and summaries show notable insider sell activity and some large institutional reductions, which can weigh on sentiment if sustained.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Liquidia by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 237.79% and a negative net margin of 43.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

