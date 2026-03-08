Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $399.00 to $366.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lithia Motors traded as low as $258.41 and last traded at $258.56, with a volume of 74724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.10.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $358.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.33.

In related news, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,810 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the third quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.56.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.09 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 2.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.85%.

Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company’s core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

