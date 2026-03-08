Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $75.68, but opened at $84.72. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $88.69, with a volume of 29,491,762 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Zacks Research cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

