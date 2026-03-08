Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 18.5% After Earnings Beat

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shot up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $93.40 and last traded at $89.67. 87,961,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 443% from the average session volume of 16,196,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.68.

The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 18.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

