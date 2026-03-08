Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $57.05, but opened at $53.02. Methanex shares last traded at $53.18, with a volume of 701,677 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.95). Methanex had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $968.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 65.49%.

Key Stories Impacting Methanex

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Methanex this week:

A number of research firms have commented on MEOH. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Methanex by 1,244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 131.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Down 12.7%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.65.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world’s largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company’s core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

