Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

MNRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Monro Muffler Brake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Monro Muffler Brake Stock Performance

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $551.77 million, a P/E ratio of -39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. Monro Muffler Brake has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Monro Muffler Brake had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.The firm had revenue of $293.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Monro Muffler Brake’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monro Muffler Brake will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Muffler Brake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Monro Muffler Brake’s payout ratio is currently -238.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter D. Fitzsimmons bought 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 112,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,809.44. This represents a 12.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro Muffler Brake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 181.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake during the second quarter worth about $221,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro Muffler Brake

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) is a leading provider of undercar repair and maintenance services for light vehicles in the United States. The company’s core offerings include brake systems, exhaust systems, steering and suspension repairs, tire sales and service, oil and lube changes, wheel alignment, multi-point inspections, and state vehicle inspections. Monro serves both retail customers and fleet accounts, focusing on fast, reliable service and preventive maintenance to help extend vehicle life and safety.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro was originally founded in 1957 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

