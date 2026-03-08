Needham & Company LLC Cuts Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target to $11.50

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Stratasys from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
Stratasys Trading Down 3.7%
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Stratasys has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.950–0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Stratasys
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.
More Stratasys News
Here are the key news stories impacting Stratasys this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat analyst estimates ($0.07 vs. $0.05) and the company slightly topped revenue consensus ($140M vs. $139.3M), a data point investors can view as underlying operational resilience. Stratasys Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Slip Y/Y, Shares Fall
- Positive Sentiment: Some sell-side firms kept Buy ratings even after trimming targets — Craig-Hallum cut its PT to $12 (still a Buy) signaling continued upside potential from current levels. Stratasys Inc. (SSYS) PT Lowered to $12 at Craig-Hallum
- Positive Sentiment: Needham also trimmed its target to $11.50 but maintained a Buy rating, indicating some analysts view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Needham Lowers PT for Stratasys
- Neutral Sentiment: Stratasys filed its annual Form 20-F (audited 2025 financials) — useful for due diligence but not an immediate market mover. Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F
- Neutral Sentiment: Company released its earnings slide deck and full call transcript — useful for color on verticals and strategic priorities (industrial traction highlighted) but do not change the near-term earnings math. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Management issued weak FY2026 EPS guidance (-$0.95 to -$0.76) versus street expectations (~$0.07), a major catalyst for the selloff as it implies continued near-term losses and reset analyst models. Stratasys Releases Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell ~6.9% year-over-year and margins remain pressured (negative net margin and a year-over-year profit plunge), which keeps investor focus on whether cost actions and industrial progress will restore profitability. SSYS Q4 Deep Dive: Margin Pressures Persist
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares dropped after the combination of weak guidance, revenue decline and margin concerns — traders priced in higher near-term risk despite some operational positives. Stratasys stock falls on revenue miss and weak 2026 guidance
About Stratasys
Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.
The company’s product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.
