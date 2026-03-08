Needham & Company LLC Cuts Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target to $11.50

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Stratasys from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on SSYS

Stratasys Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $745.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Stratasys has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.950–0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

More Stratasys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stratasys this week:

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company’s product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.