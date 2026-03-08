Northland Securities Expects Lower Earnings for Brainsway

Get Brainsway alerts:

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Securities dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brainsway in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Brainsway’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Brainsway’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brainsway in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Brainsway from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Brainsway Stock Performance

BWAY stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. Brainsway has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainsway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in Brainsway by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Brainsway during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brainsway by 1,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainsway in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainsway in the 4th quarter worth $2,422,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Brainsway

Here are the key news stories impacting Brainsway this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen upgraded Brainsway to a “Buy”, which can attract buyers and support upside sentiment. Read More.

Reported short-interest figures show zero shares short (and an unchanged/strange read), so there is no clear short-pressure signal for the stock at the moment; this data appears unreliable and is unlikely to move the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities cut multiple near-term EPS estimates across FY2025–FY2026 (Q4’25, Q1–Q4’26 and FY2025), trimming full‑year FY2025 EPS to $0.09 from $0.17 and lowering several quarterly forecasts — a direct negative for near-term earnings expectations and analyst sentiment.

About Brainsway

(Get Free Report)

Brainsway Ltd is a medical device company specializing in non-invasive neuromodulation therapies. Publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BWAY, the company develops and commercializes deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS) systems designed to treat a range of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Brainsway’s technology aims to offer an alternative or complement to traditional pharmacological therapies by targeting precise brain regions with its patented coil designs.

The company’s flagship Deep TMS platform utilizes proprietary H-coil arrays engineered to reach deeper cortical structures than conventional TMS devices.

Featured Stories

