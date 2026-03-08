NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 7.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.1290. Approximately 445,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,190,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.
Specifically, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 71,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $933,093.26. Following the sale, the chairman owned 328,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,593.06. This trade represents a 17.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukund Paravasthu sold 43,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $595,497.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 72,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,896.64. The trade was a 37.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, COO Mukund Paravasthu sold 5,377 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $71,567.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,998.18. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore set a $20.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.93.
Key Stories Impacting NovoCure
Here are the key news stories impacting NovoCure this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat EPS expectations (reported ($0.22) vs. ($0.41) est.) and revenue rose ~8.2% year‑over‑year — a fundamental positive that supports a recovery narrative and gives analysts a basis for higher targets. MarketBeat NVCR coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Some sell‑side firms remain constructive (e.g., HC Wainwright raised its target and several analysts maintain Buy ratings), providing upside scenarios if clinical/commercial momentum continues. Analyst notes (MarketBeat)
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus is an overall “Hold,” signaling limited near‑term conviction for a sustained re‑rating despite divergent analyst targets. NovoCure receives average “Hold” rating
- Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~84.6%) concentrates share control; that reduces free float but means large insider blocks can have outsized market impact when sold. Institutional holdings (MarketBeat)
- Neutral Sentiment: Minor individual insider sale by Michal Nath Puri (1,100 shares) is immaterial alone but contributes to the overall recent selling narrative. InsiderTrades alert
- Negative Sentiment: Chairman William F. Doyle sold a large block (71,887 shares, ≈$933k), trimming his stake by ~18% — a substantial single insider sale that markets typically read as negative signaling. SEC filing: Doyle sale
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior executives (COO Mukund Paravasthu, CEO Frank Leonard, CFO Christoph Brackmann and others) executed notable sales in the same window — an aggregated pattern that likely amplified selling pressure and contributed to intraday weakness. SEC filings: Executive sales summary
NovoCure Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $174.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.40 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 39.11% and a negative net margin of 20.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NovoCure
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 662.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NovoCure by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
About NovoCure
NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company’s non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure’s approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NovoCure
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.