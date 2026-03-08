NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 7.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.1290. Approximately 445,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,190,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Specifically, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 71,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $933,093.26. Following the sale, the chairman owned 328,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,593.06. This trade represents a 17.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukund Paravasthu sold 43,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $595,497.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 72,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,896.64. The trade was a 37.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, COO Mukund Paravasthu sold 5,377 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $71,567.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,998.18. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore set a $20.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.93.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat EPS expectations (reported ($0.22) vs. ($0.41) est.) and revenue rose ~8.2% year‑over‑year — a fundamental positive that supports a recovery narrative and gives analysts a basis for higher targets. MarketBeat NVCR coverage

HC Wainwright raised its target and several analysts maintain Buy ratings

Brokerage consensus is an overall "Hold," signaling limited near‑term conviction for a sustained re‑rating despite divergent analyst targets.

High institutional ownership (~84.6%) concentrates share control; that reduces free float but means large insider blocks can have outsized market impact when sold.

Minor individual insider sale by Michal Nath Puri (1,100 shares) is immaterial alone but contributes to the overall recent selling narrative.

Chairman William F. Doyle sold a large block (71,887 shares, ≈$933k), trimming his stake by ~18% — a substantial single insider sale that markets typically read as negative signaling.

Multiple senior executives (COO Mukund Paravasthu, CEO Frank Leonard, CFO Christoph Brackmann and others) executed notable sales in the same window — an aggregated pattern that likely amplified selling pressure and contributed to intraday weakness.

NovoCure Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $174.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.40 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 39.11% and a negative net margin of 20.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 662.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NovoCure by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company’s non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure’s approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

