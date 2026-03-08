Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $105.34, but opened at $89.05. Nutex Health shares last traded at $87.46, with a volume of 229,541 shares traded.
The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.56 by ($3.95). Nutex Health had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.34%.The firm had revenue of $151.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million.
Here are the key news stories impacting Nutex Health this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nutex reported strong full‑year 2025 results (revenue +82% y/y to $875.3M; net income and EPS up; adjusted EBITDA +152.6%) and announced a second stock repurchase program — news that can support the stock over time by reducing share count and signaling management confidence. NUTEX HEALTH REPORTS 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES SECOND STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces are discussing valuation upside given earnings growth and the buyback, which may attract long‑term investors focused on fundamentals. Assessing Nutex Health (NUTX) Valuation After Earnings Growth And New Share Buyback Program
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate press releases and financial filings provide the detailed numbers and management commentary — useful for investors doing due diligence but unlikely to move the market on their own. Company Press Release / Financial Report
- Negative Sentiment: Nutex’s most recent quarterly report missed expectations sharply (EPS $1.61 vs. $5.56 est.; revenue $151.7M vs. $258.8M), a short‑term catalyst for selling as it signals volatility in recent revenue drivers. MarketBeat: Earnings Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Block & Leviton, Kuehn Law and others) have launched investigations or encouraged shareholders to contact them over potential securities fraud and fiduciary‑duty claims tied to disclosure of revenue recognition and internal controls — a major overhang that raises litigation risk, potential settlements, and reputational damage. Block & Leviton Investigation Notice
- Negative Sentiment: Additional press items detail similar shareholder litigation allegations about HaloMD-related revenue recognition, internal control weaknesses, and stock‑based compensation treatment — issues that could lead to restatements or future liabilities. Kuehn Law Notice
- Negative Sentiment: Local/regional reporting highlights investor outreach from law firms, amplifying negative headlines and short‑term selling pressure. GazetteXtra: Investor Advisory
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Nutex Health
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nutex Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nutex Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nutex Health Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $638.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.71.
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) is an integrated outpatient healthcare services company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company focuses on delivering a range of ambulatory care solutions, including urgent care, telemedicine, medical imaging, teleradiology, weight‐loss services and behavioral health support. By combining in‐person clinics with virtual care capabilities, Nutex Health aims to provide patients with accessible, cost‐effective treatment options outside traditional hospital settings.
The company’s urgent care network operates through both standalone and retail‐anchored centers, offering treatment for non‐life‐threatening injuries and illnesses, preventive screenings and basic primary care.
