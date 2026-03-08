Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $105.34, but opened at $89.05. Nutex Health shares last traded at $87.46, with a volume of 229,541 shares traded.

The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.56 by ($3.95). Nutex Health had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.34%.The firm had revenue of $151.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUTX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutex Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutex Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nutex Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nutex Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $638.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.71.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) is an integrated outpatient healthcare services company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company focuses on delivering a range of ambulatory care solutions, including urgent care, telemedicine, medical imaging, teleradiology, weight‐loss services and behavioral health support. By combining in‐person clinics with virtual care capabilities, Nutex Health aims to provide patients with accessible, cost‐effective treatment options outside traditional hospital settings.

The company’s urgent care network operates through both standalone and retail‐anchored centers, offering treatment for non‐life‐threatening injuries and illnesses, preventive screenings and basic primary care.

