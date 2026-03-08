OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.63.

OGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, January 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$38.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$44.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

TSE OGC opened at C$52.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.12. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$10.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.69.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of C$870.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

