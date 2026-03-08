Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Okta from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36. Okta has a 12 month low of $68.77 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.87 million. Okta had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 8.05%.Okta’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $203,319.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,850.40. This represents a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $153,250.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,298.16. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 35,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 853.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 572.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 5,770.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

