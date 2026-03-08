Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Sells $345,150.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) insider Shawnte Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shawnte Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Shawnte Mitchell sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $606,250.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5%

OLMA stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9,476.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.