Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,345,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,204,712 shares.The stock last traded at $13.67 and had previously closed at $13.60.
The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter.
Key Headlines Impacting Omada Health
Here are the key news stories impacting Omada Health this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — Omada reported $0.08 EPS vs. a ($0.04) consensus and $75.85M revenue, with year-over-year revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA and Q4 net income, signaling improving profitability. GlobeNewswire: Q4 & Full-Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company set a 2026 revenue-growth target (~22%) and is expanding its care offerings (new GLP-1 and cholesterol programs), which underpin upside to recurring revenue and member monetization. Seeking Alpha: 22% Growth Target & New Programs
- Positive Sentiment: Product launch — Omada announced “GLP‑1 Flex Care,” a program that enables employer-sponsored access to GLP‑1 obesity care while limiting employer drug-cost exposure, which could broaden sales channels and employer uptake. GlobeNewswire: GLP-1 Flex Care
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating with a $26 target, citing a profitability inflection and double-digit growth outlook — a supportive institutional endorsement. TipRanks: Goldman Sachs Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target slightly (from $32 to $30) but kept an Overweight rating — still implies significant upside, so the impact is muted. Benzinga: Morgan Stanley PT
- Negative Sentiment: Several firms cut price targets — Canaccord lowered its target to $22 (still Buy), BMO cut to $18 (Outperform), and Barclays reduced its target to $17 — these cuts can create downward pressure despite bullish ratings. Benzinga: Canaccord / BMO notes TickerReport AmericanBankingNews: Barclays
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, President Wei-Li Shao sold 5,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $90,618.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 69,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,244.27. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean P. Duffy sold 230,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $3,595,472.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,646.40. This represents a 64.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 276,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,787 in the last three months.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Omada Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Omada Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.
Omada Health Stock Up 3.3%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $813.61 million and a P/E ratio of -56.20.
About Omada Health
Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.
In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.
