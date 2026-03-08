Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,345,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,204,712 shares.The stock last traded at $13.67 and had previously closed at $13.60.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omada Health in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Omada Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omada Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

In related news, President Wei-Li Shao sold 5,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $90,618.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 69,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,244.27. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean P. Duffy sold 230,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $3,595,472.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,646.40. This represents a 64.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 276,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,787 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Omada Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Omada Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $813.61 million and a P/E ratio of -56.20.

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

