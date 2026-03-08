Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Sells $261,950.00 in Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) Director Howard John Mayson sold 5,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $261,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,414.20. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OVV stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stephens raised Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

