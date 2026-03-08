Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Pattern Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,089,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,099 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $11.64.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $723.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.35 million. Pattern Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Pattern Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Pattern Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 target price on Pattern Group in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pattern Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pattern Group in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pattern Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pattern Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pattern Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pattern Group in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Pattern Group Trading Down 7.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46.

About Pattern Group

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

