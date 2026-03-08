Paul Bantick Sells 18,360 Shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Paul Bantick sold 18,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289, for a total value of £236,660.40.

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 1,290 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,094.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 935.61. The stock has a market cap of £7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.29. Beazley plc has a 1 year low of GBX 750 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,293.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,025 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Beazley to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,025 to GBX 1,280 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beazley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,074.17.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business.

