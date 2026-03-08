Progyny, Inc. $PGNY Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,682 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Progyny worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,106,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,484,000 after purchasing an additional 235,513 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,996,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Progyny by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,656,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after buying an additional 412,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 79.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 696,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Progyny by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,868,000 after acquiring an additional 160,718 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Insider Activity at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.26 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $81,031.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 89,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,894.60. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,455 shares of company stock worth $129,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Progyny to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Progyny

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.