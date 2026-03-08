Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.3333.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Proto Labs Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $57.35 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.98%.The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Proto Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Proto Labs

In other news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,560. This trade represents a 6.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

Featured Stories

