Q1 Earnings Estimate for PIPR Issued By Northland Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Piper Sandler Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.04 for the quarter. Northland Securities currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Piper Sandler Companies’ Q2 2027 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.79 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $368.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.75.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $293.65 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $202.91 and a 52-week high of $380.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, February 6th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $2.16. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.71%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,240 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $1,839,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,467.04. The trade was a 64.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1,440.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is an investment bank and institutional securities firm that provides a range of capital markets and advisory services to corporations, institutions, municipalities and high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s core activities include investment banking and M&A advisory, underwriting and distribution of equity and debt securities, public finance, and sector-focused advisory across industries such as healthcare, energy, financial services and technology.

In addition to traditional investment banking, Piper Sandler offers equity and fixed income research, institutional sales and trading, and market-making services.

Further Reading

