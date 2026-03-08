Q1 Earnings Forecast for CMPX Issued By HC Wainwright

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMPX
Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $5.51 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $980.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 3,933.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Xponance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Compass Therapeutics
Here are the key news stories impacting Compass Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Phase 2/3 COMPANION‑002 tovecimig trial hit the prespecified event threshold (≈80% OS events), so prespecified PFS and OS analyses are expected to be reported in April — a near-term binary clinical readout that could materially move the stock. Compass Therapeutics Reports 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- Positive Sentiment: Management opened expansion cohorts for CTX‑8371 in TNBC and NSCLC and will add a Hodgkin lymphoma cohort after an additional response — further clinical activity and potential signals that can drive upside. Compass Therapeutics Reports 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: CMPX reported ($0.09) EPS, beating the consensus ($0.10) loss by $0.01 — a small beat that can be supportive for sentiment. View Press Release
- Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1: ‑$0.09, Q2: ‑$0.10, Q3: ‑$0.10, Q4: ‑$0.11) and a full‑year loss estimate of ‑$0.36 — these reinforce expectations for continued operating losses but are broadly in line with prior guidance. MarketBeat CMPX
- Negative Sentiment: Reports indicate a “large increase” in short interest in early March, but the published figures show 0 shares and NaN changes (data appears inconsistent). If short interest is actually rising, that would be a bearish signal; the current reporting ambiguity may add volatility. MarketBeat CMPX
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.
The company’s lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don’t eat me” signals on cancer cells.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Therapeutics
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.