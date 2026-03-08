Q1 Earnings Forecast for CMPX Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp set a $10.00 price target on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $5.51 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $980.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 3,933.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Xponance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Phase 2/3 COMPANION‑002 tovecimig trial hit the prespecified event threshold (≈80% OS events), so prespecified PFS and OS analyses are expected to be reported in April — a near-term binary clinical readout that could materially move the stock. Compass Therapeutics Reports 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Phase 2/3 COMPANION‑002 tovecimig trial hit the prespecified event threshold (≈80% OS events), so prespecified PFS and OS analyses are expected to be reported in April — a near-term binary clinical readout that could materially move the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management opened expansion cohorts for CTX‑8371 in TNBC and NSCLC and will add a Hodgkin lymphoma cohort after an additional response — further clinical activity and potential signals that can drive upside. Compass Therapeutics Reports 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Management opened expansion cohorts for CTX‑8371 in TNBC and NSCLC and will add a Hodgkin lymphoma cohort after an additional response — further clinical activity and potential signals that can drive upside. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: CMPX reported ($0.09) EPS, beating the consensus ($0.10) loss by $0.01 — a small beat that can be supportive for sentiment. View Press Release

Q4 results: CMPX reported ($0.09) EPS, beating the consensus ($0.10) loss by $0.01 — a small beat that can be supportive for sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1: ‑$0.09, Q2: ‑$0.10, Q3: ‑$0.10, Q4: ‑$0.11) and a full‑year loss estimate of ‑$0.36 — these reinforce expectations for continued operating losses but are broadly in line with prior guidance. MarketBeat CMPX

HC Wainwright published 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1: ‑$0.09, Q2: ‑$0.10, Q3: ‑$0.10, Q4: ‑$0.11) and a full‑year loss estimate of ‑$0.36 — these reinforce expectations for continued operating losses but are broadly in line with prior guidance. Negative Sentiment: Reports indicate a “large increase” in short interest in early March, but the published figures show 0 shares and NaN changes (data appears inconsistent). If short interest is actually rising, that would be a bearish signal; the current reporting ambiguity may add volatility. MarketBeat CMPX

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company’s lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don’t eat me” signals on cancer cells.

