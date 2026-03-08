Q1 EPS Estimate for Niagen Bioscience Increased by Analyst

Get Niagen Bioscience alerts:

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Niagen Bioscience’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Niagen Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Niagen Bioscience from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Niagen Bioscience Trading Down 0.8%

NAGE opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.11. Niagen Bioscience has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niagen Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niagen Bioscience News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Niagen Bioscience this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and profit strength — Niagen reported quarterly EPS that topped estimates and stronger-than-expected revenue; media coverage notes the company doubled annual profit and management signaled an acquisition hunt and expansion into GLP‑1-style products, which drove significant after-hours buying interest. Niagen Bioscience Doubles Annual Profit (MSN)

Q4 beat and profit strength — Niagen reported quarterly EPS that topped estimates and stronger-than-expected revenue; media coverage notes the company doubled annual profit and management signaled an acquisition hunt and expansion into GLP‑1-style products, which drove significant after-hours buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat confirmed by multiple outlets — Coverage and transcripts highlight strong revenue growth and an EPS beat for Q4, supporting the narrative of improving operations and profitability. NAGE Tops Q4 Earnings (Zacks)

Quarterly beat confirmed by multiple outlets — Coverage and transcripts highlight strong revenue growth and an EPS beat for Q4, supporting the narrative of improving operations and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Price target tweak but rating intact — Canaccord trimmed its price target from $14 to $13 while maintaining a “buy” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction but a more conservative valuation. Canaccord Price Target Update (Benzinga)

Price target tweak but rating intact — Canaccord trimmed its price target from $14 to $13 while maintaining a “buy” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction but a more conservative valuation. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright updated multi-quarter and FY2027 EPS models — the firm published a full set of quarterly and FY2027 estimates (FY2027 ~$0.37 EPS), providing a new baseline for investor expectations (mixed across quarters).

HC Wainwright updated multi-quarter and FY2027 EPS models — the firm published a full set of quarterly and FY2027 estimates (FY2027 ~$0.37 EPS), providing a new baseline for investor expectations (mixed across quarters). Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance below street estimates — Niagen issued FY2026 revenue guidance of $142.4M–$148.8M versus a consensus around $153.3M, which reduces near-term top-line visibility and likely pressured the share price despite the quarterly beat. Valuation After New 2026 Guidance (Yahoo)

Revenue guidance below street estimates — Niagen issued FY2026 revenue guidance of $142.4M–$148.8M versus a consensus around $153.3M, which reduces near-term top-line visibility and likely pressured the share price despite the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts to FY2026 and near-term quarters — HC Wainwright reduced FY2026 EPS (from $0.38 to $0.33) and cut Q2 2026 materially, which may weigh on sentiment as models are reset lower despite stronger Q4 results.

Niagen Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Niagen Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niagen Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.