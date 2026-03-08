Q1 EPS Estimate for Niagen Bioscience Increased by Analyst

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Niagen Bioscience’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Niagen Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Niagen Bioscience from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Niagen Bioscience Trading Down 0.8%
NAGE opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.11. Niagen Bioscience has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niagen Bioscience
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Niagen Bioscience News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Niagen Bioscience this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and profit strength — Niagen reported quarterly EPS that topped estimates and stronger-than-expected revenue; media coverage notes the company doubled annual profit and management signaled an acquisition hunt and expansion into GLP‑1-style products, which drove significant after-hours buying interest. Niagen Bioscience Doubles Annual Profit (MSN)
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat confirmed by multiple outlets — Coverage and transcripts highlight strong revenue growth and an EPS beat for Q4, supporting the narrative of improving operations and profitability. NAGE Tops Q4 Earnings (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Price target tweak but rating intact — Canaccord trimmed its price target from $14 to $13 while maintaining a “buy” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction but a more conservative valuation. Canaccord Price Target Update (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright updated multi-quarter and FY2027 EPS models — the firm published a full set of quarterly and FY2027 estimates (FY2027 ~$0.37 EPS), providing a new baseline for investor expectations (mixed across quarters).
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance below street estimates — Niagen issued FY2026 revenue guidance of $142.4M–$148.8M versus a consensus around $153.3M, which reduces near-term top-line visibility and likely pressured the share price despite the quarterly beat. Valuation After New 2026 Guidance (Yahoo)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts to FY2026 and near-term quarters — HC Wainwright reduced FY2026 EPS (from $0.38 to $0.33) and cut Q2 2026 materially, which may weigh on sentiment as models are reset lower despite stronger Q4 results.
Niagen Bioscience Company Profile
Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services.
