Q1 EPS Estimates for Flowers Foods Cut by Zacks Research

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Flowers Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flowers Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

FLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens set a $11.00 price target on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1,623.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 209,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $2,271,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,022,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,113,270.60. This trade represents a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.50%.

Positive Sentiment: Flowers promoted a new president for its Simple Mills business, signaling focused leadership for the natural/plant‑based brand that could improve execution and integration within the portfolio. Flowers Foods Names New President of Simple Mills Business

Flowers promoted a new president for its Simple Mills business, signaling focused leadership for the natural/plant‑based brand that could improve execution and integration within the portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks slightly raised some quarter-specific forecasts (notably Q4 2026 and Q4 2027 estimates), but these small lifts are outweighed by broader cuts and did not change Zacks’ overall negative view. MarketBeat: FLO analyst updates

Zacks slightly raised some quarter-specific forecasts (notably Q4 2026 and Q4 2027 estimates), but these small lifts are outweighed by broader cuts and did not change Zacks’ overall negative view. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued multiple downward revisions across quarters and trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY2026 cut to $0.90 from $1.03; FY2027 cut to $0.96 from $1.07), lowered several quarterly estimates (Q1–Q3 2026 and various 2027 quarters), and reiterated a “Strong Sell” rating — a clear catalyst for negative investor sentiment and pressure on the share price. MarketBeat: Zacks Research note summaries

Flowers Foods, Inc is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, offering a variety of fresh bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes and tortillas. Headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, the company operates an extensive network of bakeries and distribution centers that serve retail grocery chains, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and foodservice customers nationwide. Flowers Foods markets its products under well-known brands such as Nature’s Own, Wonder, Dave’s Killer Bread, Mrs.

