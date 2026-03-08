Q1 EPS Estimates for Western Union Lowered by Zacks Research

Get Western Union alerts:

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Western Union in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.82.

WU opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. Western Union has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $11.94.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 12.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Western Union by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 9,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 239,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 46,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Western Union announced a partnership with Crossmint to support the rollout of USDPT, a U.S.-dollar stablecoin issued on the Solana blockchain. Management says the effort will connect digital wallets and the new Digital Asset Network to Western Union’s global payout footprint (360,000+ locations), potentially speeding cross-border flows and opening new revenue channels from tokenized payments and crypto rails. Western Union, Crossmint partner for rollout of USDPT stablecoin

Western Union announced a partnership with Crossmint to support the rollout of USDPT, a U.S.-dollar stablecoin issued on the Solana blockchain. Management says the effort will connect digital wallets and the new Digital Asset Network to Western Union’s global payout footprint (360,000+ locations), potentially speeding cross-border flows and opening new revenue channels from tokenized payments and crypto rails. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a batch of EPS estimate changes for WU: modest upgrades to several quarters and FY2026 (e.g., FY2026 raised to $1.79) and upward revisions for some later quarters, signaling slightly better medium-term earnings visibility. These moves support a cautiously constructive view but are incremental rather than transformational. Western Union (WU) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Zacks Research issued a batch of EPS estimate changes for WU: modest upgrades to several quarters and FY2026 (e.g., FY2026 raised to $1.79) and upward revisions for some later quarters, signaling slightly better medium-term earnings visibility. These moves support a cautiously constructive view but are incremental rather than transformational. Negative Sentiment: At the same time Zacks trimmed a few near-term estimates (notably Q1 2026 and parts of FY2027), which highlights some lingering uncertainty about short-term growth and could cap upside until the company demonstrates stablecoin monetization or improved revenue momentum. These cuts are small but may feed short-term profit-taking. Analyst revisions: mixed upgrades and downgrades

At the same time Zacks trimmed a few near-term estimates (notably Q1 2026 and parts of FY2027), which highlights some lingering uncertainty about short-term growth and could cap upside until the company demonstrates stablecoin monetization or improved revenue momentum. These cuts are small but may feed short-term profit-taking. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary notes potential spillover effects to Solana (SOL) market dynamics from Western Union’s stablecoin — interesting for crypto-linked narratives but not an immediate revenue guarantee for WU. Investors should weigh macro crypto volatility and regulatory risks. Solana Price Outlook: Can Western Union’s Stablecoin Push SOL Higher?

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

