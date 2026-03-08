Q1 EPS Forecast for Antero Midstream Lifted by Analyst

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Antero Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s FY2028 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.77. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 34.77%.The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 40,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,444,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $417,069,000 after acquiring an additional 776,791 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 26,051 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 129,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 94,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 72,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,420.98. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.65%.

Key Antero Midstream News

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Midstream this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near-term quarter and full‑year 2026 estimates (Q1 2026 to $0.27 from $0.24; Q2/Q3/Q4 2026 to $0.30) and boosted FY2026 to $1.17 from $0.96 — improving the nearer‑term earnings outlook and supporting the stock. MarketBeat AM

Zacks raised several near-term quarter and full‑year 2026 estimates (Q1 2026 to $0.27 from $0.24; Q2/Q3/Q4 2026 to $0.30) and boosted FY2026 to $1.17 from $0.96 — improving the nearer‑term earnings outlook and supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted Q2 2027 to $0.32 (from $0.26) and also raised Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 quarter estimates — positive revisions for specific upcoming quarters that may underpin short‑term sentiment. MarketBeat AM

Zacks lifted Q2 2027 to $0.32 (from $0.26) and also raised Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 quarter estimates — positive revisions for specific upcoming quarters that may underpin short‑term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks keeps a “Hold” rating on AM — the firm is adjusting estimates but not turning bullish, so analyst conviction remains moderate. MarketBeat AM

Zacks keeps a “Hold” rating on AM — the firm is adjusting estimates but not turning bullish, so analyst conviction remains moderate. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market headwinds (geopolitical risks, rising oil, weak jobs) are creating macro volatility that could affect midstream names like AM even if company‑specific metrics look sound. (MarketBeat week summary)

Broader market headwinds (geopolitical risks, rising oil, weak jobs) are creating macro volatility that could affect midstream names like AM even if company‑specific metrics look sound. (MarketBeat week summary) Neutral Sentiment: Industry M&A activity: Infinity Natural Resources finalized a $1.2B Utica shale acquisition — an upstream deal that affects basin dynamics and could indirectly influence midstream throughput/demand over time. Infinity acquisition

Industry M&A activity: Infinity Natural Resources finalized a $1.2B Utica shale acquisition — an upstream deal that affects basin dynamics and could indirectly influence midstream throughput/demand over time. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several 2027 quarter forecasts (Q1 2027 to $0.29 from $0.30; Q3 2027 to $0.29 from $0.30; Q4 2027 to $0.30 from $0.31) — small cuts that modestly weaken the company’s medium‑term earnings trajectory. MarketBeat AM

Zacks trimmed several 2027 quarter forecasts (Q1 2027 to $0.29 from $0.30; Q3 2027 to $0.29 from $0.30; Q4 2027 to $0.30 from $0.31) — small cuts that modestly weaken the company’s medium‑term earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered FY2027 and FY2028 estimates slightly (FY2027 to $1.21 from $1.23; FY2028 to $1.19 from $1.23), signaling more modest longer‑term growth than previously expected. MarketBeat AM

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

