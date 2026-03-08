Q1 EPS Forecast for Mohawk Industries Decreased by Analyst

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mohawk Industries in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MHK. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore set a $143.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $143.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $37,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,374,096.77. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,383. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,528,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,922,000 after buying an additional 670,601 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.3% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 937,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,837,000 after buying an additional 459,700 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 488,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,008,000 after buying an additional 458,349 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,320,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Mohawk Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Mohawk Industries this week:

Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch flagged that MHK underperformed peers on Thursday, signaling relative weakness vs. competitors — useful context for sector- and stock-specific flows. Mohawk Industries Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

MarketWatch flagged that MHK underperformed peers on Thursday, signaling relative weakness vs. competitors — useful context for sector- and stock-specific flows. Neutral Sentiment: InsiderMonkey republished an item tied to institutional commentary (Ariel Fund letter) that mentioned Mohawk; does not by itself imply a material change in outlook but contributes to the narrative coverage. Mohawk Industries (MHK) Falls as Housing Market Weakness Pressures Demand

InsiderMonkey republished an item tied to institutional commentary (Ariel Fund letter) that mentioned Mohawk; does not by itself imply a material change in outlook but contributes to the narrative coverage. Negative Sentiment: Major news coverage (Yahoo Finance) points to softening housing-market demand as the proximate reason investors are selling MHK — weaker end-market demand pressures near-term revenue and margin visibility for flooring and building-products companies. Mohawk Industries (MHK) Falls as Housing Market Weakness Pressures Demand

Major news coverage (Yahoo Finance) points to softening housing-market demand as the proximate reason investors are selling MHK — weaker end-market demand pressures near-term revenue and margin visibility for flooring and building-products companies. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks cut multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026, Q1–Q3 2027 and FY2026–FY2027), trimming expectations for near-term earnings growth — this lowers sell‑side targets and can amplify downside pressure until demand evidence stabilizes. (Source: Zacks/MarketBeat coverage)

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.