Q1 EPS Forecast for TScan Therapeutics Increased by Analyst

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.36% and a negative net margin of 1,256.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

TCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TScan Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

TCRX opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TScan Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp acquired 75,500 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 8,012,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,624.40. This represents a 0.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 161,801 shares of company stock valued at $145,621. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More TScan Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting TScan Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised multiple 2026–2028 EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2028), lifting FY2026 from ($0.88) to ($0.76) and improving several quarterly loss estimates — and reiterating a “Buy” rating with a $7 price target. The firm’s view reduces near‑term downside in estimates and provides a sizable upside reference point for investors. HC Wainwright research note

HC Wainwright raised multiple 2026–2028 EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2028), lifting FY2026 from ($0.88) to ($0.76) and improving several quarterly loss estimates — and reiterating a “Buy” rating with a $7 price target. The firm’s view reduces near‑term downside in estimates and provides a sizable upside reference point for investors. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target from $4.00 to $5.00 and maintained an Outperform rating — another independent price‑target lift that can attract investor interest given the stock’s current low base. Benzinga article

Wedbush raised its price target from $4.00 to $5.00 and maintained an Outperform rating — another independent price‑target lift that can attract investor interest given the stock’s current low base. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright also published a FY2030 projection (EPS ≈ ($0.09)), extending visibility far into the future; long‑range estimates are informative but carry high uncertainty for a pre‑commercial/clinical‑stage biotech. HC Wainwright long‑term model

HC Wainwright also published a FY2030 projection (EPS ≈ ($0.09)), extending visibility far into the future; long‑range estimates are informative but carry high uncertainty for a pre‑commercial/clinical‑stage biotech. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright slightly lowered its FY2029 EPS forecast (to ($0.49) from ($0.47)), a modest downgrade that highlights ongoing long‑term uncertainty; the company remains unprofitable and consensus EPS is still negative (≈ ($1.12) current full‑year estimate), keeping valuation tied to clinical progress and execution risk. HC Wainwright note

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging its proprietary T-Scan platform, the company seeks to identify high-affinity TCRs that recognize intracellular tumor antigens presented on the surface of cancer cells. TScan’s approach aims to broaden the reach of immunotherapy beyond current targets by unlocking a wider array of cancer-associated proteins.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.