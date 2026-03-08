Q2 Earnings Forecast for Chemours Issued By Zacks Research

Get Chemours alerts:

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemours in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NYSE:CC opened at $16.44 on Friday. Chemours has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 41.75% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,920,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,287,000 after buying an additional 490,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,114,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,796,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,971,000 after acquiring an additional 580,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Chemours by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,754,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.11%.

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours’ principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

