Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fuel Tech Q1 Earnings

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Fuel Tech in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fuel Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fuel Tech’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTEK. Wall Street Zen cut Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.05. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fuel Tech by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 249,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 72,895 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) is a specialty technology and engineering company focused on developing and supplying clean air solutions for the power generation and industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and markets proprietary chemical reagents and process control systems that help customers reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), mercury and other air pollutants. Its technology platform combines advanced process modeling, plant optimization software and field testing services to help utilities and industrial facilities comply with environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency.

Fuel Tech’s core product lines include selective catalytic reduction (SCR) optimization systems, activated carbon injection solutions for mercury capture, and sorbent enhancement additives for flue gas desulfurization processes.

