Rich Cashin Acquires 8 Shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,863 per share, with a total value of £149.04.

Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Rich Cashin purchased 9 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,668 per share, for a total transaction of £150.12.

On Monday, January 5th, Rich Cashin purchased 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,819 per share, for a total transaction of £145.52.

On Monday, December 22nd, Rich Cashin sold 12,495 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,799, for a total value of £224,785.05.

Avon Protection Stock Performance

LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,900 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. Avon Protection plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,276 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,230. The stock has a market capitalization of £556.95 million, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,828.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,891.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avon Protection from GBX 1,640 to GBX 2,000 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avon Protection from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,330 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,165.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avon Protection

About Avon Protection

