Rich Cashin Acquires 8 Shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,863 per share, with a total value of £149.04.
Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 5th, Rich Cashin purchased 9 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,668 per share, for a total transaction of £150.12.
- On Monday, January 5th, Rich Cashin purchased 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,819 per share, for a total transaction of £145.52.
- On Monday, December 22nd, Rich Cashin sold 12,495 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,799, for a total value of £224,785.05.
Avon Protection Stock Performance
LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,900 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. Avon Protection plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,276 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,230. The stock has a market capitalization of £556.95 million, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,828.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,891.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Avon Protection
