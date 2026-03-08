Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 954667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter. Rumble had a negative net margin of 81.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. Rumble’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS.

Positive Sentiment: Company reported milestones that could support longer-term growth: exceeded $100 million in annual revenue for the first time, Q4 MAUs rose to ~52 million (11% sequential growth), Rumble Shorts reached ~1M daily unique video views, and management reiterated it expects to close the Northern Data AI-infrastructure acquisition in Q2 2026 — potential revenue/strategy upside if integration succeeds. GlobeNewswire Release

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other news, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 44,355 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $243,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,174,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,353,602.20. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 777,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,236. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rumble by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 864,677 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rumble in the second quarter worth $494,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the second quarter worth $352,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Stock Down 12.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Rumble Inc operates a video-sharing platform designed to offer creators and audiences an alternative to traditional social media and streaming services. The company’s primary business activities include hosting, distributing and monetizing user–generated and professional video content. Through its platform, Rumble enables content creators to retain a higher share of advertising revenue and maintain greater control over their intellectual property, while offering viewers open access to a wide range of videos spanning news, sports, entertainment and educational programming.

In addition to its core video platform, Rumble provides cloud–based video hosting and delivery services via Rumble Cloud, a content–delivery network (CDN) designed to support high–volume streaming and storage.

