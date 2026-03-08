Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.58, but opened at $32.19. Samsara shares last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 7,713,991 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS.

Key Headlines Impacting Samsara

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook beat — Samsara reported adjusted Q4 EPS of $0.18 and revenue of $444.3M (both above consensus), ARR ~ $1.9B (+30% Y/Y) and guided FY‑2027 revenue and EPS well above Street expectations; that combination is the primary catalyst lifting the stock. Read More.

Q4 results and outlook beat — Samsara reported adjusted Q4 EPS of $0.18 and revenue of $444.3M (both above consensus), ARR ~ $1.9B (+30% Y/Y) and guided FY‑2027 revenue and EPS well above Street expectations; that combination is the primary catalyst lifting the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — multiple firms (Wells Fargo, BMO, RBC, KeyCorp, Piper Sandler and others) raised targets or reaffirmed overweight/outperform ratings after the report, adding buy-side momentum. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — multiple firms (Wells Fargo, BMO, RBC, KeyCorp, Piper Sandler and others) raised targets or reaffirmed overweight/outperform ratings after the report, adding buy-side momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — traders bought ~18,122 call contracts (≈129% above normal daily call volume), signaling short-term speculative bullish interest and supporting intraday upside.

Unusual bullish options flow — traders bought ~18,122 call contracts (≈129% above normal daily call volume), signaling short-term speculative bullish interest and supporting intraday upside. Neutral Sentiment: Positive media and analyst write-ups highlight AI-driven ARR acceleration and margin expansion, which supports the longer-term growth story but will be watched for execution. Read More.

Positive media and analyst write-ups highlight AI-driven ARR acceleration and margin expansion, which supports the longer-term growth story but will be watched for execution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some headline metrics differ by accounting treatment — third‑party summaries flagged GAAP differences (lower GAAP EPS/operating profit moves) versus the company’s adjusted figures, a nuance investors should check in the call transcript/slide deck. Read More.

Some headline metrics differ by accounting treatment — third‑party summaries flagged GAAP differences (lower GAAP EPS/operating profit moves) versus the company’s adjusted figures, a nuance investors should check in the call transcript/slide deck. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains notable — public filings show substantial insider share sales over recent months, which some investors view as a governance/lockup-related overhang. Read More.

Insider selling remains notable — public filings show substantial insider share sales over recent months, which some investors view as a governance/lockup-related overhang. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst adjustments — while most targets rose, a few firms trimmed their targets (e.g., BTIG lowered its target though it remains constructive), indicating some variance in valuation views that could cap upside. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $46,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 121,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,762.32. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $125,591.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,423.25. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,905,115 shares of company stock worth $92,037,864 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,849 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Samsara by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,878,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,213,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Up 19.9%

The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,772.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

