Samsara Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 18,122 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 129% compared to the average daily volume of 7,913 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,688 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $125,591.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,423.25. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $46,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 121,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,762.32. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,905,115 shares of company stock valued at $92,037,864. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,565,000 after buying an additional 6,208,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,849 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,878,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,213,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,023 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Zacks Research lowered Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Samsara from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Samsara Trading Up 19.9%

NYSE:IOT opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,772.11 and a beta of 1.60. Samsara has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Samsara

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook beat — Samsara reported adjusted Q4 EPS of $0.18 and revenue of $444.3M (both above consensus), ARR ~ $1.9B (+30% Y/Y) and guided FY‑2027 revenue and EPS well above Street expectations; that combination is the primary catalyst lifting the stock. Read More.

Q4 results and outlook beat — Samsara reported adjusted Q4 EPS of $0.18 and revenue of $444.3M (both above consensus), ARR ~ $1.9B (+30% Y/Y) and guided FY‑2027 revenue and EPS well above Street expectations; that combination is the primary catalyst lifting the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — multiple firms (Wells Fargo, BMO, RBC, KeyCorp, Piper Sandler and others) raised targets or reaffirmed overweight/outperform ratings after the report, adding buy-side momentum. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — multiple firms (Wells Fargo, BMO, RBC, KeyCorp, Piper Sandler and others) raised targets or reaffirmed overweight/outperform ratings after the report, adding buy-side momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — traders bought ~18,122 call contracts (≈129% above normal daily call volume), signaling short-term speculative bullish interest and supporting intraday upside.

Unusual bullish options flow — traders bought ~18,122 call contracts (≈129% above normal daily call volume), signaling short-term speculative bullish interest and supporting intraday upside. Neutral Sentiment: Positive media and analyst write-ups highlight AI-driven ARR acceleration and margin expansion, which supports the longer-term growth story but will be watched for execution. Read More.

Positive media and analyst write-ups highlight AI-driven ARR acceleration and margin expansion, which supports the longer-term growth story but will be watched for execution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some headline metrics differ by accounting treatment — third‑party summaries flagged GAAP differences (lower GAAP EPS/operating profit moves) versus the company’s adjusted figures, a nuance investors should check in the call transcript/slide deck. Read More.

Some headline metrics differ by accounting treatment — third‑party summaries flagged GAAP differences (lower GAAP EPS/operating profit moves) versus the company’s adjusted figures, a nuance investors should check in the call transcript/slide deck. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains notable — public filings show substantial insider share sales over recent months, which some investors view as a governance/lockup-related overhang. Read More.

Insider selling remains notable — public filings show substantial insider share sales over recent months, which some investors view as a governance/lockup-related overhang. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst adjustments — while most targets rose, a few firms trimmed their targets (e.g., BTIG lowered its target though it remains constructive), indicating some variance in valuation views that could cap upside. Read More.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

