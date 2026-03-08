Scotiabank Estimates Stella-Jones’ FY2026 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now anticipates that the company will earn $6.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.35. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2027 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SJ. Raymond James Financial set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Desjardins set a C$102.00 target price on Stella-Jones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.29.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

TSE SJ opened at C$96.30 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$62.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$727.00 million during the quarter. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Pressure-treated wood segment.

See Also

