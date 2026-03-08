Scotiabank Has Negative Outlook of AvePoint FY2026 Earnings

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of AvePoint in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst J. Vandrick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for AvePoint’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). AvePoint had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $114.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.94 million.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AvePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on AvePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AvePoint from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered AvePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.12. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

In other AvePoint news, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 27,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $374,893.22. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 14,920,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,787,744.52. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AvePoint by 372.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,871,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,335,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after buying an additional 3,657,692 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 8,522,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,926,000 after buying an additional 3,235,384 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 620.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,140,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,733,000 after buying an additional 1,843,641 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,824,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint’s flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

