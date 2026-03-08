Scotiabank Has Optimistic Outlook of PEG FY2026 Earnings

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.29. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2027 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.80.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,923. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $174,263.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 292,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,503,093.74. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 1,025,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,572,000 after purchasing an additional 530,248 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,897,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,390,000 after buying an additional 937,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,609,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,262,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $1,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Public Service Enterprise Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised earnings and targets — Scotiabank increased its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for PEG (to $4.37 and $4.68 respectively) and set a $92 target, reflecting stronger expected earnings from regulated operations. This signals upward revisions to fundamentals that can support the stock.

Analysts raised earnings and targets — Scotiabank increased its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for PEG (to $4.37 and $4.68 respectively) and set a $92 target, reflecting stronger expected earnings from regulated operations. This signals upward revisions to fundamentals that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrades lift sentiment — Evercore upgraded PSEG from in-line to outperform and set a $96 price target, giving the stock a notable upside case that may attract buyers. Finviz

Broker upgrades lift sentiment — Evercore upgraded PSEG from in-line to outperform and set a $96 price target, giving the stock a notable upside case that may attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Price-target increases from other shops — Barclays raised its target to $89 while keeping an equal-weight rating, and other brokers have recently raised targets or reaffirmed buys, supporting a consensus near ~$92 that underpins valuation expectations. Tickerreport

Price-target increases from other shops — Barclays raised its target to $89 while keeping an equal-weight rating, and other brokers have recently raised targets or reaffirmed buys, supporting a consensus near ~$92 that underpins valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals and shareholder returns — PEG recently reported a modest earnings beat and gave FY2026 EPS guidance (~$4.28–4.40). The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.67, improving yield and income appeal for dividend-focused investors.

Fundamentals and shareholder returns — PEG recently reported a modest earnings beat and gave FY2026 EPS guidance (~$4.28–4.40). The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.67, improving yield and income appeal for dividend-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows remain large — Vanguard, State Street and others increased stakes in PEG during recent quarters, signaling continued institutional allocation but not an immediate directional catalyst.

Institutional flows remain large — Vanguard, State Street and others increased stakes in PEG during recent quarters, signaling continued institutional allocation but not an immediate directional catalyst. Negative Sentiment: High-profile caution from Jim Cramer — On-air, Jim Cramer advised listeners not to buy PEG, a headline that can sway retail sentiment and increase short-term selling pressure. Jim Cramer on PEG

High-profile caution from Jim Cramer — On-air, Jim Cramer advised listeners not to buy PEG, a headline that can sway retail sentiment and increase short-term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — SVP Richard Thigpen sold 4,700 shares (~$390k) in early March; while not massive, insider sales can be viewed negatively by investors focused on insider alignment. SEC filing: SEC Filing

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

See Also

