Scotiabank Has Positive Estimate for MongoDB FY2027 Earnings

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Scotiabank upped their FY2027 earnings estimates for MongoDB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut MongoDB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on MongoDB from $454.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $270.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -307.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 403.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.90. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total value of $4,178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,041,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,093,064.28. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,504 shares of company stock valued at $13,389,622. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

