Scotiabank Lowers Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst J. Zamparo now expects that the textile maker will earn $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.49. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2027 earnings at $5.15 EPS.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.35). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS.
Gildan Activewear Stock Performance
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 8,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.
Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.
