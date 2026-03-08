Scotiabank Reduces Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now forecasts that the company will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.00.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$60.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.62. The stock has a market cap of C$35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$48.35 and a one year high of C$61.81.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

