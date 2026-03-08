Scotiabank Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for APA

Get APA alerts:

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. APA had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 15.55%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on APA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on APA from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APA

APA Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. APA has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in APA by 6.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,092,000 after buying an additional 806,252 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of APA by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 44,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Key Stories Impacting APA

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

Positive Sentiment: APA announced a dual listing on Nasdaq Texas, which could increase local liquidity and visibility with Texas‑based investors and reinforce the company’s Permian Basin ties. APA Corporation Announces Dual Listing on Nasdaq Texas

APA announced a dual listing on Nasdaq Texas, which could increase local liquidity and visibility with Texas‑based investors and reinforce the company’s Permian Basin ties. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish analyst notes and price‑target increases have surfaced this week (Benchmark raised its target to $40 with a Buy; Susquehanna and BMO published positive commentary and a separate report raised the target to $34), supporting upward momentum and investor confidence. APA Price Target Raised to $34

Multiple bullish analyst notes and price‑target increases have surfaced this week (Benchmark raised its target to $40 with a Buy; Susquehanna and BMO published positive commentary and a separate report raised the target to $34), supporting upward momentum and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted APA as a value upstream pick amid oil volatility, noting low valuation multiples, improved cost structure and cash flow — a narrative that attracts income/value‑oriented energy investors. Why One Energy Expert Is Betting on These 3 Oil Stocks Now

Market commentary highlighted APA as a value upstream pick amid oil volatility, noting low valuation multiples, improved cost structure and cash flow — a narrative that attracts income/value‑oriented energy investors. Neutral Sentiment: RBC and Piper Sandler raised price targets (to $29 and $30) but kept sector‑perform/neutral ratings — a mixed signal that trims downside risk but doesn’t add a strong buy case. RBC/Piper Sandler PT adjustments

RBC and Piper Sandler raised price targets (to $29 and $30) but kept sector‑perform/neutral ratings — a mixed signal that trims downside risk but doesn’t add a strong buy case. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports flagged a “large increase” but the underlying data shows 0 shares / NaN changes — likely a data error and currently not meaningful for price pressure or squeeze dynamics.

Short‑interest reports flagged a “large increase” but the underlying data shows 0 shares / NaN changes — likely a data error and currently not meaningful for price pressure or squeeze dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Legislative chatter (H.R.7554) aiming to limit greenhouse‑gas regulation could, if enacted, ease regulatory risk for fossil‑fuel producers — a policy tailwind but highly uncertain and not a near‑term catalyst. H.R. 7554 CARBON Act

Legislative chatter (H.R.7554) aiming to limit greenhouse‑gas regulation could, if enacted, ease regulatory risk for fossil‑fuel producers — a policy tailwind but highly uncertain and not a near‑term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its FY2027 EPS estimate (from $1.65 to $1.50), signaling some analyst caution on near‑term earnings power; that could cap upside if others follow with cuts. Scotiabank cuts FY2027 estimate (MarketBeat)

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.