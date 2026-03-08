Scotiabank Weighs in on Stantec’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.32. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2027 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Stantec stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stantec has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 5.90%.Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,966,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,622,000 after acquiring an additional 92,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stantec by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,321,000 after purchasing an additional 897,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stantec by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,131,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 117,613 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,475,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,469,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,236,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm’s service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

