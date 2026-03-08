Sidoti Has Negative Outlook of Tecnoglass Q1 Earnings

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Tecnoglass in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti analyst J. Romero now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Sidoti also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Tecnoglass Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of NYSE TGLS opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in Tecnoglass by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 223.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Tecnoglass

Here are the key news stories impacting Tecnoglass this week:

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley trimmed its price target from $70 to $65 but left a “Buy” rating in place, still implying material upside versus the current share level — a signal that at least some analysts view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Benzinga

B. Riley trimmed its price target from $70 to $65 but left a “Buy” rating in place, still implying material upside versus the current share level — a signal that at least some analysts view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance valuation piece reviews Tecnoglass after recent share weakness and highlights that the stock now trades at a much lower multiple versus its 52‑week high, arguing the company looks cheaper on metrics such as P/E and P/E/G — useful context for value-oriented investors but not new company-specific catalysts. A Look At Tecnoglass (TGLS) Valuation After Recent Share Price Weakness

A Yahoo Finance valuation piece reviews Tecnoglass after recent share weakness and highlights that the stock now trades at a much lower multiple versus its 52‑week high, arguing the company looks cheaper on metrics such as P/E and P/E/G — useful context for value-oriented investors but not new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti issued a broad set of downgrades to Tecnoglass’ EPS estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years (cuts to Q1–Q4 2026/2027 and FY2026/FY2027; FY2027 lowered from $5.00 to $4.00 in their model). These reductions materially lower near‑term earnings expectations and are the primary driver of selling pressure and higher volume. MarketBeat TGLS

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of architectural glass, windows and aluminum products for the construction industry. The company’s product portfolio includes tempered, laminated and insulated glass units, high‐performance aluminum windows, curtainwall systems and storefront solutions tailored to commercial, residential and institutional projects.

Established in 1994 as a family‐run enterprise in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tecnoglass has grown through significant investments in automated production lines, research and development, and international quality certifications.

Featured Stories

